Haynes scores 25 as George Mason beats Fordham 74-64

The Associated Press

February 26, 2025, 9:42 PM

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jalen Haynes’ 25 points helped George Mason defeat Fordham 74-64 on Wednesday night.

Haynes had seven rebounds for the Patriots (22-6, 13-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Darius Maddox scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Brayden O’Connor shot 3 of 4 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Rams (11-17, 3-12) were led by Japhet Medor, who posted 22 points, four assists and three steals. Jackie Johnson III added 13 points for Fordham. Abdou Tsimbila finished with eight points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

