Haynes and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks take on conference foe Morgan State

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (7-12, 2-2 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (9-11, 2-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Laila Fair and Morgan State host Zamara Haynes and Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC play Saturday.

The Bears have gone 7-2 at home. Morgan State allows 64.9 points and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 2-2 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore is the MEAC leader with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Ce’Nara Skanes averaging 3.7.

Morgan State scores 59.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 61.4 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 37.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points lower than Morgan State has given up to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michaela Bogans is shooting 20.8% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging six points and 1.7 steals. Fair is shooting 37.1% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Haynes is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Ashanti Lynch is averaging 8.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 60.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

