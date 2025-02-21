Haynes and George Mason host VCU

George Mason Patriots (21-5, 12-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-5, 11-2 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason Patriots (21-5, 12-1 A-10) at VCU Rams (21-5, 11-2 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason visits VCU after Jalen Haynes scored 22 points in George Mason’s 58-57 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams have gone 13-0 at home. VCU is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Patriots are 12-1 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 4-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

VCU makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than George Mason has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). George Mason averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game VCU allows.

The Rams and Patriots meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Bamisile is averaging 15.9 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Rams. Max Shulga is averaging 14.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Darius Maddox averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc. Haynes is shooting 53.7% and averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Patriots: 10-0, averaging 69.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

