Hayman’s 25 help SFA knock off Northwestern State 70-68

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Kyle Hayman’s 25 points helped SFA defeat Northwestern State 70-68 on Saturday night.

Hayman had three steals for the ‘Jacks (13-13, 6-9 Southland Conference). Keon Thompson added 14 points while finishing 6 of 11 from the floor while they also had seven rebounds. Chrishawn Christmas shot 5 of 7 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Demons (12-14, 8-7) were led by Addison Patterson, who posted 23 points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Micah Thomas added 14 points for Northwestern State. Love Bettis had eight points and four assists.

Both teams next play Monday. SFA visits East Texas A&M and Northwestern Stateplays Lamar at home.

