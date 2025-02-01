Hayman and SFA host Lamar

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 7-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-12, 2-8 Southland) Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Lamar Cardinals (12-9, 7-3 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-12, 2-8 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: SFA hosts Lamar after Kyle Hayman scored 21 points in SFA’s 79-72 win over the East Texas A&M Lions.

The ‘Jacks have gone 6-5 at home. SFA is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Cardinals are 7-3 in Southland play. Lamar is sixth in the Southland scoring 72.0 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

SFA is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 40.9% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of SFA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayman is shooting 42.9% and averaging 12.6 points for the ‘Jacks. Chrishawn Christmas is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexis Marmolejos averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 15.4 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Ja’Sean Jackson is shooting 38.2% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: ‘Jacks: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

