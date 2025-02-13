Hayes leads Marshall against Old Dominion after 20-point outing

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-17, 2-10 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6…

Old Dominion Monarchs (14-11, 6-6 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-17, 2-10 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall takes on Old Dominion after Aislynn Hayes scored 20 points in Marshall’s 73-68 loss to the Central Michigan Chippewas.

The Thundering Herd have gone 5-7 at home. Marshall is eighth in the Sun Belt with 12.1 assists per game led by Hayes averaging 2.7.

The Monarchs are 6-6 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 1-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Marshall scores 68.0 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 63.6 Old Dominion gives up. Old Dominion averages 65.8 points per game, 3.9 fewer than the 69.7 Marshall allows.

The Thundering Herd and Monarchs meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Maier is shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Thundering Herd, while averaging 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals. CC Mays is averaging 15.4 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Simaru Fields averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc. En’Dya Buford is averaging 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 25.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Monarchs: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

