Hawthorne puts up 25 in Northern Colorado’s 92-74 victory against Idaho

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Isaiah Hawthorne had 25 points in Northern Colorado’s 92-74 victory over Idaho on Saturday night.

Hawthorne shot 9 of 11 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Bears (21-8, 13-3 Big Sky Conference). Langston Reynolds scored 21 points while finishing 10 of 15 from the floor and added five rebounds and five assists. Quinn Denker had 13 points and finished 5 of 7 from the field.

Tyler Linhardt led the way for the Vandals (12-16, 7-8) with 23 points. Idaho also got 11 points and two steals from Kolton Mitchell. Julius Mims had 10 points.

Northern Colorado’s next game is Saturday against Northern Arizona on the road, and Idaho hosts Idaho State on Thursday.

