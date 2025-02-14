Hawkins leads Gardner-Webb against South Carolina Upstate after 30-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-13, 7-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-18, 4-8 Big South) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-13, 7-4 Big South) at South Carolina Upstate Spartans (7-18, 4-8 Big South)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb plays South Carolina Upstate after Ashley Hawkins scored 30 points in Gardner-Webb’s 64-51 victory over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Spartans have gone 4-7 in home games. South Carolina Upstate leads the Big South in rebounding, averaging 34.2 boards. Rebekah Gordon leads the Spartans with 8.6 rebounds.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 7-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is 0-4 in one-possession games.

South Carolina Upstate averages 53.4 points per game, 16.4 fewer points than the 69.8 Gardner-Webb allows. Gardner-Webb’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (39.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassie Gallagher is scoring 9.3 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

Elle Blatchford averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Hawkins is shooting 42.1% and averaging 19.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 54.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.