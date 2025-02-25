Hawkins leads Gardner-Webb against Radford after 26-point performance

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 7-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-15, 9-5 Big South) Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (10-16, 7-7 Big South) at Radford Highlanders (12-15, 9-5 Big South)

Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on Radford after Ashley Hawkins scored 26 points in Gardner-Webb’s 71-63 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Highlanders have gone 7-5 in home games. Radford is 4-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 7-7 in conference matchups.

Radford is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Gardner-Webb allows to opponents. Gardner-Webb’s 36.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Radford has given up to its opponents (40.1%).

The Highlanders and Runnin’ Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joi Williams is shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 12 points. Cate Carlson is shooting 39.8% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Hawkins is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Lauren Bailey is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 26.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

