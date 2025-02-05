Hawkins, Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-19, 0-8 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-13, 5-4 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-19, 0-8 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (8-13, 5-4 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes Gardner-Webb and UNC Asheville square off on Wednesday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. Gardner-Webb ranks fourth in the Big South with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Maja Rohkohl averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs have gone 0-8 against Big South opponents. UNC Asheville has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gardner-Webb is shooting 36.8% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% UNC Asheville allows to opponents. UNC Asheville averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Gardner-Webb gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elze Motekaityte is averaging 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games.

Lalmani Simmons is scoring 11.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Abigail Wilson is averaging 10.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 56.7 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

