Hawaii visits Swenson and UCSB

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-10, 5-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-8, 7-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays Hawaii after Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 points in UCSB’s 81-75 victory over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Gauchos have gone 9-4 in home games. UCSB is third in the Big West in team defense, giving up 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.3% shooting.

The Rainbow Warriors are 5-7 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks sixth in the Big West with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tanner Christensen averaging 2.7.

UCSB averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.6 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Hawaii gives up. Hawaii scores 5.5 more points per game (72.0) than UCSB gives up (66.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Hunkin-Claytor is averaging 2.9 points for the Rainbow Warriors. Christensen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

