Hawaii visits Swenson and UCSB

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-10, 5-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-8, 7-5 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (13-10, 5-7 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (15-8, 7-5 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -5.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays Hawaii after Stephan D. Swenson scored 22 points in UCSB’s 81-75 win against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Gauchos have gone 9-4 in home games. UCSB is fifth in the Big West in rebounding with 32.3 rebounds. Kenny Pohto leads the Gauchos with 6.9 boards.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 5-7 against Big West opponents. Hawaii has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UCSB makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Hawaii has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of UCSB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Swenson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 12.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Tanner Christensen is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 72.6 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 5-5, averaging 71.6 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.