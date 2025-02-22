Hawaii takes on UCSD, aims for 14th straight win

UCSD Tritons (14-13, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (19-6, 13-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BETMGM…

UCSD Tritons (14-13, 10-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (19-6, 13-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -15.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii comes into a matchup against UCSD as winners of 13 consecutive games.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 11-2 in home games. Hawaii ranks third in the Big West with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Ritorya Tamilo averaging 4.1.

The Tritons are 10-5 against Big West opponents. UCSD averages 63.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Hawaii is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 37.7% UCSD allows to opponents. UCSD averages 11.1 more points per game (63.9) than Hawaii allows (52.8).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 9.7 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 57.8% over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.5 steals for the Tritons. Gracie Gallegos is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 61.5 points, 36.9 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.2 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 66.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

