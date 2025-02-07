Hawaii Rainbow Wahine face the UCSB Gauchos on 10-game win streak

UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 7-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-6, 10-2 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCSB Gauchos (13-9, 7-5 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (16-6, 10-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii will try to build upon its 10-game win streak with a victory over UCSB.

The Rainbow Wahine are 10-2 on their home court. Hawaii is 6-6 against opponents over .500.

The Gauchos are 7-5 against Big West opponents. UCSB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Hawaii is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 39.0% UCSB allows to opponents. UCSB averages 11.2 more points per game (63.6) than Hawaii allows to opponents (52.4).

The Rainbow Wahine and Gauchos face off Sunday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Marin is scoring 14.5 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Gauchos. Zoe Borter is averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 60.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 46.6 points per game.

Gauchos: 6-4, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.