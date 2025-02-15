Hawaii hosts UC Irvine after Tillis’ 22-point performance

UC Irvine Anteaters (21-4, 11-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-8 Big West) Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (21-4, 11-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-11, 6-8 Big West)

Honolulu; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Anteaters -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine visits Hawaii after Devin Tillis scored 22 points in UC Irvine’s 62-60 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 12-5 at home. Hawaii is eighth in the Big West scoring 71.6 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Anteaters are 11-2 in Big West play. UC Irvine has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hawaii’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 5.2 more points per game (75.2) than Hawaii allows (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kody Williams averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Tanner Christensen is shooting 58.3% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Bent Leuchten is scoring 15.6 points per game with 8.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Anteaters. Myles Che is averaging 15.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Anteaters: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

