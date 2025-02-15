Haskins scores 17 as Dartmouth knocks off Cornell 88-49

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Cade Haskins scored 17 points as Dartmouth beat Cornell 88-49 on Saturday night. Haskins also contributed…

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Cade Haskins scored 17 points as Dartmouth beat Cornell 88-49 on Saturday night.

Haskins also contributed six rebounds for the Big Green (12-10, 6-3 Ivy League). Ryan Cornish scored 16 points while shooting 5 for 12 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Jayden Williams went 4 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Big Red (13-9, 5-4) were led in scoring by Cooper Noard, who finished with 10 points. Guy Ragland Jr. added six points and two steals for Cornell. Jake Fiegen also put up five points.

Both teams play again on Friday. Dartmouth visits Pennsylvania and Cornell travels to play Yale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

