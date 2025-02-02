Haskell leads Saint Bonaventure against Duquesne after 22-point showing

Duquesne Dukes (14-6, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-16, 1-9 A-10) Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Duquesne Dukes (14-6, 5-4 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-16, 1-9 A-10)

Olean, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Duquesne after Dani Haskell scored 22 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 67-58 loss to the La Salle Explorers.

The Bonnies have gone 4-6 in home games. Saint Bonaventure allows 70.5 points and has been outscored by 14.9 points per game.

The Dukes are 5-4 in A-10 play. Duquesne leads the A-10 scoring 75.9 points per game while shooting 42.0%.

Saint Bonaventure is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 39.2% Duquesne allows to opponents. Duquesne averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up.

The Bonnies and Dukes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Haskell is averaging 13.9 points for the Bonnies. Zoe Shaw is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Megan McConnell is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 18.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 4.2 steals. Jerni Kiaku is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 1-9, averaging 54.5 points, 23.1 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

