Harvard visits Princeton following Batties’ 31-point showing

Harvard Crimson (9-13, 4-5 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (16-8, 5-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Princeton after Thomas Batties II scored 31 points in Harvard’s 87-75 win against the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers are 7-3 in home games. Princeton has a 6-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Crimson are 4-5 in conference games. Harvard ranks seventh in the Ivy League scoring 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Robert Hinton averaging 8.8.

Princeton averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xaivian Lee is shooting 42.7% and averaging 16.1 points for the Tigers. Caden Pierce is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hinton is averaging 13.9 points for the Crimson. Chandler Pigge is averaging 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

