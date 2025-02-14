Harvard visits Cornell after Turner’s 21-point game

Harvard Crimson (17-3, 6-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (6-15, 2-6 Ivy League) Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m.…

Harvard Crimson (17-3, 6-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (6-15, 2-6 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard takes on Cornell after Harmoni Turner scored 21 points in Harvard’s 66-31 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red are 2-5 in home games. Cornell is 1-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.2 turnovers per game.

The Crimson are 6-2 in Ivy League play. Harvard averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 14-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cornell’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard has shot at a 42.4% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Cornell have averaged.

The Big Red and Crimson meet Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Summer Parker-Hall is averaging 12.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Big Red. Rachel Kaus is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Turner is averaging 21 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and three steals for the Crimson. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 52.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

