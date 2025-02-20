Hartwig, Evansville Purple Aces to visit Earnest, Valparaiso Beacons

Evansville Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-16, 5-9 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Evansville Purple Aces (6-19, 2-12 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (8-16, 5-9 MVC)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MVC foes Valparaiso and Evansville will play on Friday.

The Beacons have gone 5-5 at home. Valparaiso ranks sixth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Purple Aces have gone 2-12 against MVC opponents. Evansville is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 19.0 turnovers per game.

Valparaiso scores 62.0 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than the 74.4 Evansville gives up. Evansville averages 62.4 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 68.2 Valparaiso gives up to opponents.

The Beacons and Purple Aces face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leah Earnest is scoring 17.4 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Beacons. Nevaeh Jackson is averaging 11.5 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Maggie Hartwig is shooting 38.4% and averaging 15.9 points for the Purple Aces. Avery Kelley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 58.2 points, 24.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Purple Aces: 2-8, averaging 60.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

