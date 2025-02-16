Hart and Minnesota host Oregon

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-7, 7-7 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Oregon Ducks (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (19-7, 7-7 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts Oregon after Sophie Hart scored 21 points in Minnesota’s 87-84 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Golden Gophers are 13-2 on their home court. Minnesota is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 75.0 points while shooting 43.9% from the field.

The Ducks are 8-6 against Big Ten opponents. Oregon averages 67.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Minnesota averages 75.0 points, 14.1 more per game than the 60.9 Oregon allows. Oregon has shot at a 42.4% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Minnesota have averaged.

The Golden Gophers and Ducks square off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaya Battle is shooting 40.7% and averaging 12.4 points for the Golden Gophers. Grace Grocholski is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Deja Kelly is averaging 10.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Ducks. Phillipina Kyei is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Ducks: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

