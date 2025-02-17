Harshaw leads Kansas against UCF after 26-point showing

UCF Knights (9-15, 2-12 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-11, 4-10 Big 12) Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UCF Knights (9-15, 2-12 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (14-11, 4-10 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas hosts UCF after Brittany Harshaw scored 26 points in Kansas’ 93-80 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Jayhawks are 9-5 in home games. Kansas has a 3-0 record in one-possession games.

The Knights are 2-12 in Big 12 play. UCF is fourth in the Big 12 with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Achol Akot averaging 2.7.

Kansas scores 66.9 points per game, 5.8 fewer points than the 72.7 UCF allows. UCF averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Kansas gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elle Evans averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Jayhawks, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. S’Mya Nichols is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 21.3 points and 2.3 steals for the Knights. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 65.6 points, 32.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

