Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Harrison scores 19 as…

Harrison scores 19 as Grand Canyon takes down UT Arlington 85-71

The Associated Press

February 27, 2025, 11:27 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat UT Arlington 85-71 on Thursday night.

Harrison added six assists and three steals for the Antelopes (21-6, 11-2 Western Athletic Conference). Collin Moore scored 16 points while going 6 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and added seven assists and six steals. Caleb Shaw went 6 of 6 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

The Mavericks (13-15, 6-8) were led by Jaden Wells, who posted 19 points. Brody Robinson added 11 points and seven assists for UT Arlington. Lance Ware finished with 10 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks.

Grand Canyon is in second place, a game back of Utah Valley, and has three games remaining in the regular season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up