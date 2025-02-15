Harrison scores 19 as Grand Canyon beats UT Arlington 82-75

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat UT Arlington 82-75 on Saturday. Harrison added…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 19 points as Grand Canyon beat UT Arlington 82-75 on Saturday.

Harrison added five rebounds for the Antelopes (19-6, 9-2 Western Athletic Conference). Tyon Grant-Foster scored 18 points and added five assists and three blocks. JaKobe Coles shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds and three steals.

Darius Burford led the Mavericks (12-14, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points. Raysean Seamster added 12 points and six rebounds for UT Arlington. Diante Smith also put up 12 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. Grand Canyon hosts Cal Baptist and UT Arlington plays Tarleton State at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

