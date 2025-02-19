Harris leads Southern Miss against Coastal Carolina after 24-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 1-13 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-17, 5-9 Sun Belt) Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-19, 1-13 Sun Belt) at Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-17, 5-9 Sun Belt)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Miss hosts Coastal Carolina after Denijay Harris scored 24 points in Southern Miss’ 81-74 loss to the UL Monroe Warhawks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-2 in home games. Southern Miss averages 14.9 assists per game to lead the Sun Belt, paced by Neftali Alvarez with 3.4.

The Chanticleers are 1-13 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina allows 70.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

Southern Miss averages 72.0 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 70.9 Coastal Carolina allows. Coastal Carolina averages 66.0 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 76.3 Southern Miss allows.

The Golden Eagles and Chanticleers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harris is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Cobie Montgomery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Joshua Meo is averaging eight points for the Chanticleers. Jordan Battle is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Chanticleers: 0-10, averaging 61.8 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.