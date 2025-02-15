Harris and Fordham host VCU

VCU Rams (10-15, 4-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-11, 7-6 A-10) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

VCU Rams (10-15, 4-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-11, 7-6 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham hosts VCU after Chae Harris scored 22 points in Fordham’s 61-58 win over the La Salle Explorers.

The Fordham Rams have gone 8-3 in home games. Fordham has a 6-6 record against opponents over .500.

The VCU Rams are 4-9 in A-10 play. VCU is 6-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Fordham is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 36.5% VCU allows to opponents. VCU has shot at a 38.3% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Fordham Rams, while averaging 16.6 points and 2.1 steals. Irene Murua Txintxurreta is averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is averaging 15.4 points and 1.7 steals for the VCU Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

VCU Rams: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

