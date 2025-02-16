Harris and Fordham host VCU

VCU Rams (10-15, 4-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-11, 7-6 A-10) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fordham…

VCU Rams (10-15, 4-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (13-11, 7-6 A-10)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fordham faces VCU after Chae Harris scored 22 points in Fordham’s 61-58 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Fordham Rams have gone 8-3 at home. Fordham has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The VCU Rams are 4-9 in A-10 play. VCU has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Fordham’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.5 per game VCU allows. VCU has shot at a 38.3% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 39.5% shooting opponents of Fordham have averaged.

The Fordham Rams and VCU Rams match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Donaldson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Fordham Rams. Harris is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mary-Anna Asare is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the VCU Rams. Zoli Khalil is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fordham Rams: 5-5, averaging 55.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

VCU Rams: 3-7, averaging 53.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.