Harper scores 34, Howard defeats Maryland-Eastern Shore 86-62

The Associated Press

February 17, 2025, 5:57 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Blake Harper scored 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting to lead Howard over Maryland-Eastern Shore 86-62 on Monday.

Harper had eight rebounds and five assists for the Bison (11-15, 6-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Marcus Dockery shot 6 for 12 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 17 points.

Ketron Shaw led the Hawks (4-21, 0-9) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Evan Johnson added 15 points. The Hawks prolonged their losing streak to 10 in a row.

Both teams play Saturday. Howard visits Morgan State and Maryland-Eastern Shore plays North Carolina Central at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

