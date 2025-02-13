Harper scores 14 in Tennessee State’s 66-49 victory over Eastern Illinois

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 14 points helped Tennessee State defeat Eastern Illinois 66-49 on Thursday night. Harper…

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Travis Harper II’s 14 points helped Tennessee State defeat Eastern Illinois 66-49 on Thursday night.

Harper also contributed seven rebounds for the Tigers (13-13, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Josh Ogundele shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Kooper Jacobi led the Panthers (8-18, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 12 points and three steals. Eastern Illinois also got 10 points and seven rebounds from Zion Fruster. Obadiah Curtis also put up 10 points.

These two teams both play Saturday. Tennessee State visits SIU-Edwardsville and Eastern Illinois hosts UT Martin.

