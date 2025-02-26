Harper leads Rutgers against No. 15 Michigan after 25-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers faces No. 15 Michigan after Dylan Harper scored 25 points in Rutgers’ 95-85 win against the USC Trojans.

The Wolverines have gone 12-1 in home games. Michigan averages 79.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 7-10 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is seventh in the Big Ten with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Ace Bailey averaging 7.2.

Michigan’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladislav Goldin is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Danny Wolf is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Harper is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.