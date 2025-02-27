Harper leads Rutgers against No. 15 Michigan after 25-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3 Big Ten) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (14-14, 7-10 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (21-6, 13-3 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolverines -9.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers visits No. 15 Michigan after Dylan Harper scored 25 points in Rutgers’ 95-85 win against the USC Trojans.

The Wolverines have gone 12-1 at home. Michigan ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 35.8 points per game in the paint led by Vladislav Goldin averaging 10.2.

The Scarlet Knights are 7-10 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Michigan makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (45.6%). Rutgers has shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goldin is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Wolverines. Nimari Burnett is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ace Bailey is averaging 18.4 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Harper is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 70.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.5 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.