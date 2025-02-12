Harper leads Rutgers against Iowa after 20-point game

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.…

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -5.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Iowa after Dylan Harper scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 90-81 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-3 in home games. Rutgers has a 3-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hawkeyes are 4-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa averages 84.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Rutgers’ average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Iowa gives up. Iowa scores 9.3 more points per game (84.5) than Rutgers allows (75.2).

The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ace Bailey is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Harper is averaging 10.6 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Payton Sandfort is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Josh Dix is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

