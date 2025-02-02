Harper leads Howard against South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-12, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-13, 3-1 MEAC) Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-12, 3-3 MEAC) at Howard Bison (8-13, 3-1 MEAC)

Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on South Carolina State after Blake Harper scored 35 points in Howard’s 80-79 overtime loss to the Hampton Pirates.

The Bison have gone 6-4 at home. Howard has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in conference play. South Carolina State is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Howard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.9 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 80.3 Howard gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is averaging 19.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

Wilson Dubinsky is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.3 points. Drayton Jones is shooting 47.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 79.0 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

