Harper and Rutgers host Iowa

Iowa Hawkeyes (13-10, 4-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-12, 5-8 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers takes on Iowa after Dylan Harper scored 20 points in Rutgers’ 90-81 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Scarlet Knights are 9-3 on their home court. Rutgers is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Hawkeyes are 4-8 against Big Ten opponents. Iowa leads the Big Ten with 18.8 assists. Brock Harding leads the Hawkeyes with 5.5.

Rutgers scores 76.4 points per game, 2.4 fewer points than the 78.8 Iowa gives up. Iowa averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Ace Bailey is averaging 18.7 points and 7.8 rebounds while shooting 45.1% over the last 10 games.

Payton Sandfort is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. Josh Dix is shooting 51.5% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 77.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

