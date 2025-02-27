Hargress leads UC Riverside against Hawaii after 25-point outing

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-11, 11-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-13, 6-10 Big West) Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST…

UC Riverside Highlanders (18-11, 11-6 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (14-13, 6-10 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays Hawaii after Barrington Hargress scored 25 points in UC Riverside’s 112-100 overtime loss to the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Rainbow Warriors have gone 12-6 in home games. Hawaii is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Highlanders are 11-6 in conference play. UC Riverside has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hawaii is shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.8% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Hawaii gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gytis Nemeiksa is averaging 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rainbow Warriors. Tanner Christensen is averaging 9.9 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Hargress is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Isaiah Moses is averaging 13.9 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Warriors: 3-7, averaging 63.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

