Hargress’ 20 lead UC Riverside over Cal Poly 80-62

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 20 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal Poly 80-62 on Saturday night. Hargress shot…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 20 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal Poly 80-62 on Saturday night.

Hargress shot 8 for 16, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Highlanders (15-8, 8-3 Big West Conference). Isaiah Moses added 13 points while going 6 of 17 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had six assists. Joel Armotrading had 10 points and shot 3 of 4 from the field and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

Peter Bandelj led the way for the Mustangs (8-15, 2-9) with 12 points. Isaac Jessup added 10 points for Cal Poly. Jarred Hyder had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. UC Riverside visits UC San Diego and Cal Poly hosts Hawaii.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.