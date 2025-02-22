Harden leads Kennesaw State against New Mexico State

Kennesaw State Owls (10-15, 5-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-12, 7-6 CUSA) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4…

Kennesaw State Owls (10-15, 5-9 CUSA) at New Mexico State Aggies (14-12, 7-6 CUSA)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits New Mexico State after Prencis Harden scored 39 points in Kennesaw State’s 68-56 victory over the UTEP Miners.

The Aggies have gone 8-3 at home. New Mexico State ranks eighth in the CUSA with 11.8 assists per game led by Molly Kaiser averaging 2.5.

The Owls are 5-9 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State is 6-13 against opponents over .500.

New Mexico State’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than New Mexico State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiser is averaging 21.4 points and two steals for the Aggies. Jaila Harding is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Harden is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Owls. Carly Hooks is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

