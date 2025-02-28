Harden, Kennesaw State Owls to host Smuda and the Liberty Lady Flames

Liberty Lady Flames (20-6, 13-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-16, 6-10 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Liberty Lady Flames (20-6, 13-2 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-16, 6-10 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prencis Harden and Kennesaw State host Bella Smuda and Liberty in CUSA play.

The Owls are 7-5 in home games. Kennesaw State is fifth in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Harden averaging 2.8.

The Flames are 13-2 in CUSA play. Liberty has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kennesaw State’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

The Owls and Flames face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carly Hooks averages 1.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 26.8% from beyond the arc. Harden is shooting 35.4% and averaging 14.0 points over the past 10 games.

Asia Boone is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 10 points. Smuda is shooting 65.1% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

