Harcum scores 25 as Murray State downs Indiana State 85-75

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — Terence Harcum’s 25 points helped Murray State defeat Indiana State 85-75 on Tuesday night.

Harcum shot 8 of 15 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Racers (15-15, 9-10 Missouri Valley Conference). Jacobi Wood scored 14 points while shooting 2 for 7 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Nick Ellington shot 2 of 7 from the field and 8 for 12 from the line to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Aaron Gray led the way for the Sycamores (13-17, 7-12) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Jaden Daughtry added 15 points for Indiana State. Kmani Doughty had 15 points and four steals.

Murray State used an 11-0 second-half run to take the lead at 60-54 with 11:14 left in the half. Wood scored 14 second-half points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Murray State visits Belmont and Indiana State plays Southern Illinois at home.

