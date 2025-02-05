Hand leads Boston College against Louisville

Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Louisville Cardinals (16-6, 9-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (10-11, 2-8 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -13; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays Louisville after Donald Hand Jr. scored 31 points in Boston College’s 77-76 win against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Eagles are 7-5 on their home court. Boston College has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cardinals are 9-2 in ACC play. Louisville is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Boston College is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 43.7% Louisville allows to opponents. Louisville averages 9.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Boston College allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is shooting 39.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Eagles. Chad Venning is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chucky Hepburn is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 6.4 assists for the Cardinals. Reyne Smith is averaging 15.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points per game.

Cardinals: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

