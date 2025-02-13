Hampton wins 63-58 over Drexel

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Kyrese Mullen and Noah Farrakhan each scored 18 points helped Hampton defeat Drexel 63-58 on Thursday…

Mullen also contributed 12 rebounds and five assists for the Pirates (13-13, 5-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Farrakhan finished 9 of 15 from the field.

The Dragons (13-13, 5-8) were led by Yame Butler and Shane Blakeney with 11 points apiece.

Mullen put up 12 points in the first half for Hampton, which led 27-26 at halftime.

Both teams play on Saturday. Hampton hosts Hofstra and Drexel travels to play William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

