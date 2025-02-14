Hampton visits Stony Brook after Ware’s 22-point game

Hampton Pirates (5-17, 1-10 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 6-5 CAA) Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST…

Hampton Pirates (5-17, 1-10 CAA) at Stony Brook Seawolves (11-11, 6-5 CAA)

Stony Brook, New York; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook plays Hampton after Breauna Ware scored 22 points in Stony Brook’s 47-42 win against the Hofstra Pride.

The Seawolves have gone 9-2 at home. Stony Brook allows 59.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Pirates are 1-10 against conference opponents. Hampton is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Stony Brook averages 58.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 68.6 Hampton gives up. Hampton averages 57.5 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 59.5 Stony Brook gives up to opponents.

The Seawolves and Pirates match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaida Gonzalez is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Seawolves. Ware is averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Jasha Clinton is averaging 14.4 points and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. Aisha Dabo is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seawolves: 5-5, averaging 60.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 54.9 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

