Hampton plays Hofstra on 3-game home slide

Hofstra Pride (10-15, 5-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (6-19, 2-12 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton hosts Hofstra looking to end its three-game home skid.

The Pirates have gone 3-9 in home games. Hampton allows 67.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 10.2 points per game.

The Pride are 5-9 in CAA play. Hofstra allows 63.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 5.9 points per game.

Hampton’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Hampton allows.

The Pirates and Pride meet Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenae Dublin is averaging 7.6 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Pirates. Jasha Clinton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Pride. Emma Von Essen is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 58.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Pride: 2-8, averaging 52.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.