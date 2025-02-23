Hampton hosts Stony Brook after Luster’s 23-point performance

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-22, 2-13 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (15-13, 7-8 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook Seawolves (6-22, 2-13 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (15-13, 7-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stony Brook visits Hampton after CJ Luster II scored 23 points in Stony Brook’s 73-72 loss to the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Pirates have gone 9-4 in home games. Hampton scores 73.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Seawolves are 2-13 in CAA play. Stony Brook is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Hampton scores 73.3 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than the 74.6 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 66.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than the 71.0 Hampton gives up.

The Pirates and Seawolves square off Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Noah Farrakhan is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Luster is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Seawolves. Andre Snoddy is averaging 14.8 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Seawolves: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

