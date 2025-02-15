Hampton hosts Hofstra after Davis’ 22-point game

Hofstra Pride (12-14, 4-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (13-13, 5-8 CAA) Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Hofstra Pride (12-14, 4-9 CAA) at Hampton Pirates (13-13, 5-8 CAA)

Hampton, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pride -1.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra visits Hampton after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 61-60 loss to the William & Mary Tribe.

The Pirates have gone 7-4 in home games. Hampton is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride have gone 4-9 against CAA opponents. Hofstra is 6-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Hampton makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Hofstra has allowed to its opponents (38.8%). Hofstra averages 67.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 71.9 Hampton gives up to opponents.

The Pirates and Pride face off Saturday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyrese Mullen is averaging 8.2 points and seven rebounds for the Pirates. George Beale is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jean Aranguren is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pride, while averaging 14.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists. Davis is shooting 47.9% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Pride: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

