Hampton defeats Stony Brook 81-49 for its fifth straight victory

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Daniel Johnson scored 15 points as Hampton beat Stony Brook 81-49 on Monday for its fifth straight victory.

Johnson shot 5 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Pirates (16-13, 8-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Wayne Bristol Jr. added 12 points while going 5 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) while he also had 10 rebounds. George Beale shot 4 for 8, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

CJ Luster II finished with 18 points and two steals for the Seawolves (6-23, 2-14), who have lost four straight.

Hampton took the lead with 16:45 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 39-25 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 13 points. Hampton extended its lead to 55-31 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Bristol scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Thursday. Hampton visits Drexel and Stony Brook plays Hofstra at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

