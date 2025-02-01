Hall leads UCF against BYU

BYU Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-7, 4-5 Big 12) Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

BYU Cougars (14-6, 5-4 Big 12) at UCF Knights (13-7, 4-5 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -1.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts BYU after Keyshawn Hall scored 34 points in UCF’s 91-87 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Knights have gone 10-2 in home games. UCF is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 79.9 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Cougars are 5-4 in conference play. BYU ranks third in the Big 12 shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

UCF’s average of 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game BYU gives up. BYU has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Johnson averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc. Hall is shooting 47.4% and averaging 21.4 points over the past 10 games.

Richie Saunders is averaging 15 points for the Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Cougars: 6-4, averaging 78.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.