Hall and UCF host Baylor

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-8, 6-5 Big 12) Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UCF Knights (13-9, 4-7 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (14-8, 6-5 Big 12)

Waco, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -11; over/under is 157

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Baylor after Keyshawn Hall scored 23 points in UCF’s 93-83 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bears are 10-1 on their home court. Baylor is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Knights are 4-7 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Baylor is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 45.3% UCF allows to opponents. UCF has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 43.7% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norchad Omier is scoring 15.4 points per game with 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bears. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 16.2 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Hall is averaging 18.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 77.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.