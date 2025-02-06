Haid scores 25 as Central Connecticut State takes down Fairleigh Dickinson 87-66

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Haid had 25 points in Central Connecticut State’s 87-66 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Devin Haid had 25 points in Central Connecticut State’s 87-66 victory against Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Haid had eight rebounds for the Blue Devils (17-6, 8-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Jones scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Abdul Momoh shot 3 of 6 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding 11 rebounds. The Blue Devils picked up their sixth straight win.

Terrence Brown led the way for the Knights (9-15, 5-4) with 29 points and three steals. Fairleigh Dickinson also got 11 points from Dylan Jones. Jameel Morris also had 11 points.

Central Connecticut State plays Thursday against Mercyhurst at home, and Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Wagner on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.