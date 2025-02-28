Haid and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils visit conference foe Wagner

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (22-6, 13-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (14-14, 6-9 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 6…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (22-6, 13-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (14-14, 6-9 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Wagner in NEC action Saturday.

The Seahawks are 8-5 on their home court. Wagner ranks ninth in the NEC with 23.5 points per game in the paint led by R.J. Greene averaging 6.0.

The Blue Devils are 13-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. is 8-4 against opponents with a winning record.

Wagner is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. scores 12.4 more points per game (73.3) than Wagner allows (60.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyontae Lewis is averaging 5.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

